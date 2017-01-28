Shooting for Jr NTR-Bobby’s film to go on floors next month, likely to release in August

Director Bobby and Jr NTR Director Bobby and Jr NTR

After a long wait, Jr NTR and Bobby’s film gets its dates. It is set to hit the floors on February 15 and the makers are reportedly planning to release it on August 11.

An industry source close to the film’s unit revealed that the 27th project of Tarak would be “a unique film by Bobby showcasing Jr NTR like never before.” The remaining cast of the film will be announced soon. It had been also revealed that PK and 3 Idiots fame cinematographer C K Muraleedharan has been roped in to work on the film.

Earlier, Tarak’s brother had said that he would be bankrolling the film. “I am delighted to produce my brother Tarak’s 27th film on our home banner NTR Arts. This big budget project will have the very best technical standards and production values. Director Bobby has come up with an excellent story that does justice to both the actor as well as the star in NTR,” Kalyan Ram had said.

The director is desperately looking to tap into the success of Tarak especially after the former’s debacle with Sardar Gabbar Singh, which was poorly received at the Tollywood box office.

Meanwhile, NTR is on a roll after scoring back-to-back hits with Temper, Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage. He will once again be seen in a totally new look in this big budget production.

It was heard that Booby’s script was not an easy pick for Tarak. It has been three months since Tarak’s last blockbuster Janatha Garage released and he has been looking for a good script to lock his dates. Finally, he was impressed with Bobby’s storyline and hence, gave him a nod. In fact, Ala Modalaindi fame director Anil Ravipudi was vying with Bobby for his script. Ravipudi also had narrated his story idea to Tarak.

