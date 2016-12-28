Sharwanand’s Shatamanam Bhavathi gets a clear U, release in January

Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran

The much-awaited family entertainer by Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran, Shatamanam Bhavathi, cleared its censor hurdles with a clean U certificate from censor board. The film is all set to join the Sankranthi race next year with a release in January.

Under Satish Vegesna’s direction, Shatamanam Bhavathi will have Sharwanand in the lead role and Anupama Parameshwaran will be seen playing the female lead opposite him. Prakash Raj and Jayasudha will also play key roles in the movie and are likely to add value to the film, especially after their fantastic performance in Bommarillu and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu where they played elderly roles.

The movie was shot in Hyderabad and around the picturesque locales of Godavari districts.

While Sharawanand is waiting for another break after his blockbuster hit Run Raja Run in 2016, Anupama Parameswaran is already riding high on the success of Naga Chaitanya’s Premam, the remake of the Malayalam blockbuster by the same name.

Dil Raju will be bankrolling the movie under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The producer is keen to work on a family drama, extending the Bommarillu equation over generations.

“Bommarillu is a film that is very special for us. It explores the relationship between a father and son in a beautiful way. Now we are producing the film Shatamanam Bhavathi, which is a movie that will explore the dynamics of the relationship between a grandfather and a grandson. We are expecting Shathamanam Bhavathi to bring our banner the same kind of accolades that Bommarillu did. The film will have a Pongal release. Shathamanam Bhavathi is going to be a wholesome family entertainer for the festive season,” said producer Dil Raju.

However, the release of the film on Sankranthi would be a tough race as Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 and Balakrishna’s Gautamiputra Satakarni have already booked the slots to dominate the box office.

