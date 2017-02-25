Sharwanand’s next entertainer titled Radha, see first look

First look of Sharwanand from Radha First look of Sharwanand from Radha

After delivering blockbuster film Shatamanam Bhavati, Sharwanand is teaming up with Chandramohan for his next entertainer, titled Radha. The makers have also released its first look poster showing the actor as a police officer.

Chandramohan, who is a protégé of popular director Karunakaran, is making a debut with this film. Lavanya Tripathi has been roped in as the female lead to star opposite him.

“We are very happy to be producing Sharwanand’s movie in our banner. The title “Radha” is apt for the story and it is a very entertaining movie. Sharwanand has not appeared in such a role until now. Romance, comedy and action will be present in equal amounts and the film will appeal to all section of the audience. New director Chandramohan is extracting the desired output from the actors with conviction,” said B.V.S.N. Prasad, who is presenting the film.

Presenting the First Look of my upcoming film.. #Radha Hope you like it ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UG8sqYwtQn — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) February 24, 2017

The film’s shooting has been wrapped up and the filmmakers are aiming to release it on March 29, on Telugu New Year Ugadi.

While Rathan is the music director, Karthik Ghattamaneni will be handling the cinematography for Radha. Bhogavalli Bapineedu is the producer of the film.

Meanwhile, Sharwanand’s previous film with Anupama Parameswaran, Shatamanam Bhavati, made a good show at the Tollywood box office even though it got a tough Sankranthi competition. The film has raked in close to Rs 50 crore ever since its release. Sharwanand who plays comic and drama roles also gave many hits in Tollywood including Gamyam, Run Raja Run and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju.

