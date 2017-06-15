Shamantakamani teaser: The multi-starrer looks stylish and full of promise. Watch video

Shamantakamani teaser is out Shamantakamani teaser is out

Shamantakamani is a dark comedy starring four young up-and-coming actors of Telugu cinema. A sleekly edited teaser of the film was unveiled on Thursday to an encouraging response from the audience. The film directed by Sriram Adittya promises the audience a stylish, mass commercial entertainer with dollops of comedy.

The film features Nara Rohith, Sundeep Kishan, Sudheer Babu and Aadi Saikumar in the lead roles. This film reportedly does not adhere to the concept of a lead as Sriram has given each character equal importance. In the 45-second clip, seasoned actor Rajendra Prasad also managed to grab attention with his impeccable comic timing. Now that brings us to the question, who is Shamantakamani? Well, it seems like we have to watch the film to find the answer.

It is a rarity to see a multi-starrer film in Telugu and the new generation actors are seemingly rewriting the rules of the industry. And all the leading men of this film share one thing in common and that is the need of a box office hit. Barring Sundeep Kishan, Nara Rohith, Sudheer Babu and Aadi Saikumar are yet to really make a dent at the box office.

Aadi was last seen in Chuttalabbai, which received a poor rating from the critics. Nara Rohith had five releases last year but none of them really made an impact at the box office. However, he has at least four films in the pipeline, including Shamantakamani. Sudheer Babu was last seen in Bollywood film Baaghi, where he impressed everyone with his martial arts skills. In 2015, he acted in Bhale Manchi Roju, which was director Sriram’s debut film.

Sundeep Kishan is gradually making a name for himself in both Telugu and Tamil film industries. He was widely appreciated for his previous film Maanagaram, which released earlier this year. He has also bagged the lead role in director Karthick Naren’s Naragasooran, which was earlier earmarked for Naga Chaitanya.

Shamantakamani also stars Suman, Indraja, Chandini Chowdary, Ananya Soni, and Jenny Honey in supporting roles. Mani Sharma has scored music for the film, which is produced by V. Ananda Prasad.

