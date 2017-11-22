Savyasachi: Naga Chaitanya’s look revealed! See photo here

The poster from Naga Chaitanya’s Savyasachi. The poster from Naga Chaitanya’s Savyasachi.

The makers of Savyasachi have unveiled the first look of Naga Chaitanya from the movie as a birthday gift to the actor, who is turning 31 on Thursday. Featuring an intense and raging Naga Chaitanya, this could be the movie that finally helps the young actor shed his lover boy image. A close up of the handsome actor, the poster is coloured in shades of red and gold themed after fire. Interestingly, the actor has been credited as Chaitanya Akkineni instead of Naga Chaitanya, his usual screen name. The earlier poster had Naga Chaitanya wield two arrows without showing his face, increasing the curiosity over the actor’s role. Helmed by director Chandoo Mondeti, Savyasachi will be Naga Chaitanya’s second venture with Chandoo after the hit Premam.

The young actor is in fine company as it is now confirmed that R.Madhavan would also play an important role in the film. It is said that Savyasachi could mark Madhavan’s first full-length role in Tollywood where he had earlier played a cameo in 2010 Telugu film Om Shanti. Apart from Madhavan and Naga Chaitanya, the film will also feature Nidhi Agarwal who made her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael. This film would mark the actor’s debut in Tollywood. Bankrolled by Mythri movie makers, the film will have music by MM Keeravani.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Yuddham Sharanam. Directed by Krishna Marimuthu, the film has Lavanya Tripathi and Srikanth along with Naga Chaitanya. The film opened to mixed response at the box-office.

