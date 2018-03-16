Savyasachi first look: Will Chandoo Monteni’s film help Naga Chaitanya lose his lover boy image?

Is Savyasachi a contemporary representation of a mythological story? And going by the intense looks Naga Chaitanya has been sporting, will it help him break his chocolate boy image? Is Savyasachi a contemporary representation of a mythological story? And going by the intense looks Naga Chaitanya has been sporting, will it help him break his chocolate boy image?

In a tweet on Thursday, Naga Chaitanya revealed that Savyasachi was a name given to warrior Arjuna for being ambidextrous. If you think that is the only mythological reference the film will have, then you’re in for a surprise. The first look poster that Naga Chaitanya has unveiled on Friday has the handsome actor in a Goddess Kaali-like pose with several hands behind him. And interestingly, each hand has a different symbol. There is a girl symbol on one, question marks and exclamations, the number 21, the name maha, crossed clenched fists and more.

The poster also is streaked with spots of red as a reflection of the aggression involved as well. Is Savyasachi a contemporary representation of a mythological story? And going by the intense looks Naga Chaitanya has been sporting, will it help him break his chocolate boy image? While Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo was an attempt to rebrand Naga Chaitanya, the film opened to mixed responses. Maybe, Savyasachi will do the trick.

See Naga Chaitanya starrer Savyasachi first look poster here:

Here you go guys the first look .. hope you like it #Savyasachi pic.twitter.com/dX1Ldu6loC — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 16, 2018

Savyasachi is Naga Chaitanya’s second venture with Chandoo Monteni. The duo had earlier worked in Premam, the Telugu version of the hit Malayalam film of the same name. Savyasachi will also star R Madhavan and Nidhi Agarwal. The film will be Madhavan’s first full-fledged role in Telugu cinema. He had earlier played a cameo in 2010 Telugu film Om Shanti.

Just in case you were wondering #SavyaSachi = ambidextrous pic.twitter.com/eQTD7tgKtK — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) March 15, 2018

This would be Nidhi Agarwal’s debut in Tollywood as well. She made her debut in Bollywood opposite Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will have music by MM Keeravani.

