Sammohanam trailer: Aditi Rao Hydari and Sudheer Babu breeze through in an interesting love story

Watching the trailer of Sammohanam invariably reminded me of Notting Hill. Aditi Rao Hydari plays Sameera, an actor who falls in love with Sudheer, a cartoonist. Notting Hill is also a similar story where Julia Roberts, the superstar, falls in love with the affable, adorably clumsy Hugh Grant who is a book-seller. One of the most loved romantic comedies over time, Notting Hill’s charm refuses to die for several reasons. The freshness of a celebrity-commoner relationship and the chemistry Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant shared has now become iconic. In Sammohanam, we get our Telugu version of the equation but probably more nuances and intricacies than Notting Hill.

While the status difference was the bone of contention in Notting Hill, it takes a few darker shades in Sammohanam. Sudhir isn’t very kind to the world of cinema and stars. “What do these stars have in them? Their world is fake,” says Sudhir. He further adds later that while his job as an illustrator makes him happy, the world of films isn’t so charming. On the other hand, we have a north-Indian upcoming actor who wants to act in Telugu — a situation not so uncommon in real life. Can’t she do it if she doesn’t know the language? Can’t she learn the language? Apart from these stereotypes, we also get a glimpse of the stereotypical character judgment of female actors. Will Sammohanam give a sensible take on these nuances? If it does, we definitely have an entertaining watch to look forward to. Also, the trailer ends on an interesting note with a dialogue around the foreign rights of the film.

Aditi Rao Hydari is making her debut in Telugu with Sammohanam. The actor seems to share a great vibe with Sudheer on screen as the teaser gives us a glimpse of their romance. Directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, the film also stars Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Ramakrishna and others. It will hit the screens on June 15.

