Samantha to star opposite Ram Charan in Sukumar’s next

Samantha and Ram Charan Teja. (Source: Twitter/file photo) Samantha and Ram Charan Teja. (Source: Twitter/file photo)

Putting an end to all the speculations and confusion about who will play the female lead in Ram Charan and Sukumar’s next film, it is being reported that Tollywood beauty Samantha has bagged the part opposite the Mega hero.

“Mega Power Star Ram Charan, Samantha, Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers film Pooja to be held on Jan 30. Regular shoot from February,” revealed an industry source.

More from the world of Entertainment:

There was a lot of delay in making the announcement as director Sukumar was taking his time to find a female lead for the film. Initially, Malayalam star Anupama Paramerswaran was being considered but the production house announced that she wouldn’t be taking up the role.

“Sukumar has been taking screen tests of actresses but is yet to decide on anyone. The heroine’s role would not be a role like in any other commercial cinema, hence the scrutiny,” another source close to the film unit had confirmed. Earlier, it was decided that Anupama would be the second lead in the film.

The Sukumar-Charan film is said to be an “interesting” romantic story with the backdrop of a village, unlike the commercial mass-action films. Director Sukumar was said to be particular about the female actor for the film, but the news came soon after the dates were locked. It is also said that Sukumar himself has written the story for Charan. His debut movie Arya starring Allu Arjun was written by him as well and went on to become a blockbuster. And now he has penned down this romantic flick too.

Meanwhile, Samantha is all set for her engagement with Naga Chaitanya on January 29. She is also reportedly bankrolling the Telugu/Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster U Turn.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd