Samantha to bankroll remake of Kannada hit U Turn

Tollywood star Samantha will be taking up the Telugu/Tamil remake of Kannada thriller U-Turn and reports suggest that the actor will be bankrolling the film in both the languages as well. Industry sources revealed that Samantha’s remake will be helmed by Pawan Kumar, who had directed the original Kannada version too. This will also mark the debut of the director in both Tollywood and Kollywood.

The makers are also in search of other cast. If reports are deemed accurate, the film will hit the floors in April or May this year. It was heard that Samantha had even visited Bengaluru, along with Naga Chaitanya, to watch a preview cut of the film. She had discussed the remake with the director at that time.

U-Turn is a critically acclaimed Kannada film released in 2016. The film had a successful run and completed 100 days at the box office. The film featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead. The others in the cast include Dilip Raj, Roger Narayan and Radhika Chetan playing crucial roles.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Samantha would be teaming up with Ram Charan Teja for a rural romantic entertainer under Sukumar’s direction.

Samantha had four back-to-back hits last year, she delivered blockbusters both in Telugu (Janatha Garage and A..Aa) and Tamil (Theri and 24 The Movie). Janatha Garage, starring Jr NTR and Mohanlal, turned out to be a stupendous hit for her after the film joined the Rs 100-crore club, becoming the second fastest grosser in Tollywood.

