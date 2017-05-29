Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares bikini photo, shuts down troll trying to slut-shame her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits back at trolls Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits back at trolls

It is summer time and all most all celebrities down south seem to be vacationing at exotic places around the world. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is also packing for a holiday, shared the picture of her two-piece bikini on her Instagram, only to be slut-shamed by a user. But, instead of letting it slide, she took the troll in question to the task.

“Generations will learn what exactly.That you will be judged not by character but by what you wear . Shame on you and your shallow thinking,” she wrote hitting back at the roll on Twitter. However, the person in question had made his Twitter account unavailable after Samantha’s fans began to slam him for his regressive comments.

According to a report at Tollywood.Net, the guy, identified as Srikanth, had to say this about Samantha’s bikini photo. “ur life is not just yours. Generations will learn from u, samantha, I seriously doubt for how long will the akkinenis tolerate these #nagachaitanya.”

Srikanth has clearly crossed the line bringing the actor’s family into the conversation. No wonder, it ticked Samantha off. “How I love the ‘block’ option on twitter . In seconds you just don’t exist (sic),” Samantha wrote understandably after blocking Srikanth on her Twitter account.

Generations will learn what exactly .That you will be judged not by character but by what you wear . Shame on you and your shallow thinking http://t.co/j3SQ3K1ONI — Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 28, 2017

How I love the ‘block’ option on twitter . In seconds you just don’t exist 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 28, 2017

Samantha’s response annoyed the troll. “#samantharuthprabhu, Thanks 4 teaching me a lesson today.Just get lost. Am waiting 2 c u pay the price for the nonsense that u created today. #samantha, fans are not meant 2 b ur chamchas praising u always. Understand that ur well wishers are the ones who object u. samantha, u dont exist any more for me either. Get lost u overconfident and arrogant lady,” he wrote on his now-defunct Twitter account, according to the same news report. Well, people have now at least one less troll to worry about.

Samantha seems to be packing for a vacation with the Akkineni family to reportedly celebrate the success of Naga Chaitanya’s latest film, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham. Meanwhile, after completing her ongoing projects, Samantha will reportedly take a long break from acting to prepare for her upcoming wedding with Chaitanya this year.

