Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her look from Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam 1985, See photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her look for Rangasthalam 1985. Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her look for Rangasthalam 1985.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy wrapping up her shoot schedules before she enters the wedlock with her long-time sweetheart Naga Chaitanya in the next few months. She is currently shooting for Ram Charan’s upcoming film Rangasthalam 1985, which is said to be a romantic film set in a rural backdrop.

The majority of the film will be shot across Godavari belt and the second shooting schedule is currently underway in Rajahmundry. The actor has shared a scenic picture from the beautiful location of Rajahmundry. “In the end the heat, the exhaustion the pain nothing matters . The camera captures only the EXTRAORDINARY!! #rangasthalam1985 #rajahmundry,” she captioned the picture. She could be seen engrossed in watching the sunset sitting at a lakeside in her rural makeover.

The filmmakers have promised that Ram Charan and Samantha will be seen in a new avatar in the film that will surprise their fans. “Audiences will be surprised by her makeover. She will be seen in a rural avatar. Throughout the film you will see her in sari. She is in love with her look as it’s something very new for her,” a source from the film unit told IANS.

The film is directed by Sukumar, whose expertise lies in making engaging romantic movies. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu and has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Interestingly, Samantha will also be seen playing a rural girl in her upcoming Tamil film, which is directed by Ponram. She will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Sivakarthikeyan in this untitled film. In preparation for her role, Samantha took training in Silambam, which is a Tamil Nadu’s weapon-based ancient art form.

She is also a part of Savitri’s biopic, Mahanati. The actor will get married to Naga Chaitanya in October, this year.

