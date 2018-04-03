Samantha broke the myth that female actors become less appealing after marriage: Rangasthalam director

In October last year, Samantha Akkineni got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Naga Chaitanya in a grand wedding. In October last year, Samantha Akkineni got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Naga Chaitanya in a grand wedding.

In an event on Monday, director Sukumar spoke at length, thanking his cast, crew, media and fans for making his new film Rangasthalam a big success. The director, overwhelmed by the response the film has garnered from critics and audience, shared the details of some conversations that took place behind-the-scenes while making the film.

While finalizing the casting, some people on his team had doubts about signing Samantha Akkineni for the female lead of Rangasthalam. “All had doubts whether to cast Samantha in the film or not as she was getting married,” revealed Sukumar.

“Chiranjeevi told me, ‘Keep all those things aside. She is a very good artist’,” Sukumar said, adding that Chiranjeevi further assured him that the audience will only appreciate her good performance in the film and won’t be bothered by her marital status.

A still from the movie Rangasthalam.

“A misconception has remained about female actors. If a heroine gets married, she will become less appealing to the audience. Samantha did this film and it became such a big hit. That misconception has been busted today,” he said requesting every filmmaker to make films with female actors, without worrying about their marital status.

In October last year, Samantha Akkineni got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Naga Chaitanya in a grand wedding that took place in Goa. After a short break, she immediately returned to work and resumed shooting for her upcoming projects. And she continues to remain the top choice to play the female lead in films down south.

Rangasthalam is her first film to release this year and it has become huge hit at the box office. Samantha is awaiting the release of Vishal starrer Irumbuthirai, Thiagaraja Kumaraja’s Super Deluxe and the untitled project with Ponram-Sivakarthikeyan. She is also playing an important role in Savithri’s biopic Mahanati.

