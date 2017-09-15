Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding to be far from a ‘private affair’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya will get married in Goa Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya will get married in Goa

Tollywood’s most-awaited wedding of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya was set to be a private ceremony that will be attended by close family members and friends in Goa. However, the latest reports suggest that it will be a star-studded event and far from being a ‘private affair’.

According to reports, as many as 150 families have been invited to the destination wedding. “The event will be attended by several of T-town’s superstars. Since the event is happening away from the city, it’s possible that some celebrities will not be able to make it due to either their shoot schedules or prior commitments,” a source was quoted as saying in Deccan Chronicles.

A grand reception will also be hosted in Hyderabad for industry friends. The wedding will be a two-day function that will be held on October 6 and October 7 in West Goa.

Chaitanya and Samantha got engaged to each other earlier this year after years of courtship. The couple met on the sets of 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave and instantly hit it off. According to reports, after the wedding, Chaitanya said they have plans to fly to New York as they have made some good memories there while shooting for Ye Maaya Chesave.

Chaitanya’s Yuddham Sharanam released earlier this month, while Samnath is currently busy with multiple projects.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is shooting for director Ponram’s untitled film, in which she will share screen space for the first time with Sivakarthikeyan. She is also part of big budget films such as Rangasthalam 1985, Mersal and Mahanati.

