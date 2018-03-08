Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to reunite on screen  

Chaitanya Akkineni and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be reuniting on the big screen after a long time. It would be their first on-screen appearance post marriage. Chaitanya Akkineni and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be reuniting on the big screen after a long time. It would be their first on-screen appearance post marriage.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya made an announcement about his next project. What’s more? His celebrity wife Samantha Akkineni will be playing the female lead in the film, which will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame. “Happy to announce my next directed by shiva produced by @Shine_Screens and will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any ;-) )with my better half @Samanthaprabhu2 ..feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

According to reports, when Shiva narrated the romantic script, it was Chaitanya who came up with the idea of casting Samantha as the female lead in the film.

The untitled project will be bankrolled by Shine Screens, which is also producing Nani’s Krishnarjuna Yuddham.

Chaitanya and Samantha will be reuniting on the big screen after a long time. It is on the sets of 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave, Samantha and Chaitanya came to know each other. And they instantly hit it off. After years of courtship, the couple tied the knot in a destination wedding in Goa last October.

Besides Ye Maaya Chesave, a bilingual film which was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samantha and Chaitanya have shared screen space in Manam and Autonagar Surya.

Samantha is awaiting the release of Irumbuthirai. She is also working on Thiagaraja Kumaraja’s Super Deluxe and the untitled project with Ponram-Sivakarthikeyan. In Telugu, Rangasthalam, in which she shares screen space with Ram Charan Teja, is getting ready to hit the screens on March 30. And she is also playing an important role in Savithri’s biopic Mahanati.

She has also started shooting for Tamil-Telugu remake of Kannada hit U-Turn, which will be helmed by Pawan Kumar.

Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for Savyasachi, which also has Madhavan in an extended cameo.

