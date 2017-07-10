Samantha Ruth Prabhu: I’m already married to Naga Chaitanya in my head

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya to get married in October Samantha and Naga Chaitanya to get married in October

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a busy bee. She has been shooting simultaneously for multiple projects in Telugu and Tamil even as she is gearing up for her upcoming wedding with her long-time sweetheart Naga Chaitanya. Samantha took some time off her busy schedule to chat with her fans after she hit a four million mark in terms of followers on her Twitter page. “#4MillionLoveForSamantha What would I do without you You have been my greatest inspiration. I thank you from the bottom of my heart (sic),” she tweeted.

Samantha took some interesting questions about her profession and personal life. One of the followers asked to share her thoughts on how she was feeling about her wedding, which is just around the corner. “In my head I am married to him already,so I think everyone else is more excited than the both of us,” she said.

Samantha and Chaitanya are the most loved onscreen couple of Tollywood. The couple will enter the wedlock in October. According to latest reports, they will have a beach wedding in Goa. However, earlier Chaitanya had denied the reports about the couple planning a destination wedding saying, they will tie the knot in Hyderabad itself so that all of their friends and family can be part of the celebration.

Samantha and Chaitanya are also an ideal couple, who seems to respect each other’s personal space. When she was asked if she checks Chaitanya’s phone, she replied, “Ha ha of course not. That is like the worst habit guys and girls (sic).” While traditionally women in the Akkineni family don’t act in films after the wedding, Chaitanya had said that Samantha will continue pursuing her film career even after her marriage. Samantha has assured the fans that she will act with Chaitanya in a film after the wedding.

She had a lot of good things to say about her co-stars, especially Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan Teja and Sivakarthikeyan. “That he’s the most entertaining company . I dare you to not laugh if he’s in the room (sic),” she said when she was asked to tell something that fans don’t know about Mahesh.

Talking about Ram Charan she said, “Despite difficult working conditions, he is really killing it very eager for all of you to watch him in this role (sic).” She is working with Ram Charan in Rangasthalam 1985.

Samnatha, meanwhile has started shooting for director Ponram’s upcoming film, in which she shares screen space with Sivakarthikeyan. “He is hilarious dot dot dot,” she said talking about Siva. Last week, she started shooting for the untitled flick, which will be shot in Madurai, Tenkasi, Theni and Kuttralam.

