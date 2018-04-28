Happy birthday Samantha Akkineni: Five best films of Tollywood’s sweetheart

Samantha Akkineni turns 31 today. Samantha Akkineni turns 31 today.

As Tollywood’s sweetheart Samantha Akkineni turns 31 today, here are five other films where the Rangasthalam actor stole our hearts.

Ye Maaya Chesave:

Samantha made her debut in Telugu with the Gautham Menon film Ye Maaya Chesave, the Telugu version of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. The film was a massive hit, giving Samantha one of her most memorable onscreen roles, Jessie. The film not only fetched her a Nandi award but it also was where she met her husband Naga Chaitanya.

Naan Ee/Eega:

The Telugu film Naan Ee or its Telugu version Eega was one of Rajamouli’s biggest hits before he became known for the Baahubali franchise. Starring Nani and Samantha, the film saw the actor playing a micro-artist. Both the Tamil and its Telugu version proved to be money-spinners, becoming an important film in Samantha’s career.

Neethaane En Ponvasantham/Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu:

Another film with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samantha truly shines in this romantic comedy. The pretty lady played the lead in all the three languages with Jiiva playing the lead in Tamil and Nani in Telugu. The Hindi version with Aditya Roy Kapoor wasn’t completed. As the school girl, college student and the adult Nithya, Samantha’s performance was well-appreciated.

Manam:

A film that had three generations of the Akkineni family, Samantha held her own in this drama. A tale that transcends through different time periods, the film sees her paired again with Naga Chaitanya. Manam again established Samantha’s capability to fit into roles with considerable ease.

Thangamagan:

While the film didn’t work well at the box-office, Thangamagan saw Samantha play a domesticated housewife in Tamil for the first time. As the utterly devoted wife, Samantha’s innocence and charm added to the ideologically stereotypical character. Samantha was completely at ease in her de-glam version unlike her previous film in Tamil such as Anjaan or 10 Enradhukulla

