Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to marry in October?

Earlier this year, south India’s popular leading lady Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya got engaged in Hyderabad among friends and family. The ceremony was one of the most talked about events at the time and since then, the couple has also been sharing details about their relationship. Initially, the wedding ceremony was supposed to be a summer extravaganza, outside of India. Bali or Bangkok was the country that had made it to the list. However, after the two stars began to sign projects they have become busy. Now speculations are rife that the couple will get hitched in October.

Both Chay and Sam are racing to finish their projects. While Chaitanya is looking forward to the release of his movie Rarandoi Veduka Chudham starring Rakul Preet, Samantha is quite busy juggling projects between Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is working on Irumbu Thirai, Aneethi Kathaigal and Vijay 61, directed by Atlee in Tamil and in Telugu, she is working on Ram Charan-Sukumar untitled project, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and Savitri’s biopic. The biopic also starring Keerthy Suresh is expected to be bilingual.

Both of them are working towards completing their projects as soon as possible, which is the reason why the industry is abuzz that October could be when the wedding bells ring after all. However, a destination wedding is apparently not the choice anymore. The couple seems to want to get married in Hyderabad itself. Also, initial reports had suggested that they might have a Hindu ceremony and a Christian one, but there is no official word on this yet.

