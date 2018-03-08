Star Track | Samantha Ruth Prabhu: News, photos, videos, social media posts and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was born on April 28, 1987. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was born on April 28, 1987.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the leading actresses down South, has never failed to impress the Tamil and Telugu audience. Starting her career in 2010, Samantha has many hits to her credit including Ye Maaya Chesave, Eega and Manam to name a few. Her first on-screen appearance was in Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, starring Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan. Soon, she took over the silver screen with Gautam Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave. The actor is married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, who was her co-star in her 2010 Telugu debut.

Debut film: Ye Maaya Chesave (Telugu), Baana Kaathadi (Tamil)

Best films: Eega (2012), Neethaane En Ponvasantham (Tamil), Attarintiki Daredi (Telugu), Theri (Tamil), Mersal (Tamil)

Awards: Ye Maaya Chesave fetched her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandi Award. Samantha then became the first actress ever to win both the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress and the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress in the same year for her performances in Neethaane En Ponvasantham (2012) and Eega (2012).

Some of the prestigious awards she has won are:

Special Jury Award, Nandi Awards (2011) for Ye Maaya Chesave

Best Actress (Special Prize), Tamil Nadu State Film Awards (2013) for Neethaane En Ponvasantham

Best Actress, Nandi Awards (2013) for Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu

Upcoming films: Rangasthalam (Telugu) with Ram Charam, Irumbu Thirai (Tamil) with Vishal, Super Deluxe (Tamil) with Vijay Sethupathi, Seema Raja (Tamil) with Sivakarthikeyan, Mahanati (Trilingual) and the Tamil remake of Kannada hit U-Turn.

Family: Samantha was born to Joseph Prabhu and Ninette Prabhu. She has two elder brothers Jonathan and David. The actor is married to Naga Chaitanya, who is the son of Nagarjuna and Daggubati Lakshmi.

Samantha Akkineni – Follow all the updates about the Southern actress here:

