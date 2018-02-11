Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to work in a romantic film together?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were last seen together in Autonagar Surya. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were last seen together in Autonagar Surya.

Tollywood’s one of the favorite celebrity couples, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya may share screen space together after a long time. According to reports, Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame has approached Chaitanya with a romantic script, which has impressed the actor.

Chaitanya reportedly came up with the idea of casting Samantha as the female lead in the film. Samantha is also said to be excited about the project. However, an official announcement is awaited.

It was on the sets of 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave that Samantha and Chaitanya came to know each other and they instantly hit it off. After years of courtship, the couple tied the knot in a destination wedding in Goa last October.

Besides Ye Maaya Chesave, a bilingual film which was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samantha and Chaitanya have shared screen space in Manam and Autonagar Surya.

Samantha has taken a break from her shooting schedule. She has an interesting set of movies that are getting ready to hit the screens this year. She is awaiting the release of her film with Vishal, Irumbuthirai and is also working on Thiagaraja Kumaraja’s Super Deluxe, the untitled project with Ponram-Sivakarthikeyan.

She also recently signed to play the lead role in the Tamil-Telugu remake of Kannada hit U-Turn, which will be helmed by Pawan Kumar who directed the original film.

In Telugu, she has completed shooting for Rangasthalam, which has Ram Charan in the lead role. And she is also playing an important role in Savithri’s biopic Mahanati.

Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for Savyasachi, which also has Madhavan in an extended cameo.

