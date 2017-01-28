Samantha-Naga Chaitanya to get engaged on January 29?

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha set to tie their knots soon! Naga Chaitanya and Samantha set to tie their knots soon!

The much-awaited news about the big Tollywood wedding is here. As per latest reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya are set to get engaged by the end of this month.

According to Sify, “Chaitu and Sam have set January 29 as their engagement date.” The buzz claims that the ceremony will be a private affair just like Chaitanya’s brother Akhil’s engagement with Shriya Bhupal last year. The event is set to be attended by Akkineni’s relatives and other close friends from the industry, including big stars like Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu.

Last year, Chaitanya announced that he will be marrying Samantha towards the end of 2017. “The marriage will happen in the later part of 2017 sometime in the final months next year. We haven’t fixed a wedding date. We’re getting engaged shortly. My younger brother Akhil is getting married first,” the actor had said.

Chai and Sam started together in blockbuster Yem Maya Chesave and the Kartik-Jessie pair moved on with Auto Nagar Surya and finally with family entertainment, Manam. By that time, everything around them hinted that she has been well accepted by the Akkineni family as the three generations of the legendary ANR family were shown in the movie. This included Akkineni Nageswarao Rao himself. In fact, it was the only movie where we saw ANR, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil together on screen.

Chaitanya and Samantha, meanwhile, have been in a relationship with each other since 2009. While traditionally there are no female actors in their family, Chaitanya has no complaints about Samantha continuing to pursue her acting career after marriage. “I’d love for Samantha to continue acting after our marriage. She has worked hard to achieve her stardom. Unlike me, she had no family empire to back her career in Telugu cinema. She is a first generation actor in her family. Her struggle and success are far more admirable than mine,” he had said.

