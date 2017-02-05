Samantha in Nagarjuna’s next horror flick?

Tollywood stars Samantha and Nagarjuna Tollywood stars Samantha and Nagarjuna

While the proud father welcomed the “mother” to be her “daughter” after Chaitanya-Samantha’s wedding, Nagarjuna was apparently not just talking about welcoming Samantha Ruth Prabhu into the family. Latest reports suggest that the actor has signed for Nagarjuna’s next horror film Raju Gari Gadhi 2.

Though Sam might not be seen as a lead character, reports add that she would be taking up an extended cameo role in the film with her father-in-law. However, no confirmation on her part in the film has been confirmed as yet.

If reports are to be believed, this will be the second film, after Manam, where Sam and Nag would share screen space.

Samantha has been too choosy about her roles lately and after a long gap, her last being Janatha Garage in 2016, she had signed up a project with Sukumar to act opposite Ram Charan Teja.

Of course, this is a new domain for Nagarjuna, who has never worked in horror flicks, despite stating that this was his favourite genre to act.

“Manam is a big turning point in my career. Soggade Chinni Nayana is another big hit. When I was quandary to select my next, I got Om Namo Venkatesaya and I am acting in it. Then, Ohmkar met me through Niranjan and PVP (film producer). I was looking for a novel script and this story really excited me. Actually, thriller is my favourite genre and I never acted in such character before. I know Ohmkar long before. I did not watch Raju Gari Gadhi. Somehow we missed working together on a gameshow. I have complete trust on him. After Oopiri and Soggade Chinni Nayana, this will be a distinctive characterization. I am really eager to join the shooting very soon,” Nagarjuna had said during the film’s launch.

Nagarjuna is said to have signed the film after demanding few changes in the script and with the actor’s inputs. The shooting of the movie began in the first week of December last year. Popular music director S S Thaman has also been roped in for scoring the tracks for the film.

