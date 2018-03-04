Samantha Akkineni to be a part of Rajamouli’s next with Jr NTR and Ram Charan?

Samantha Akkineni might star in SS Rajamouli’s next Samantha Akkineni might star in SS Rajamouli’s next

If you loved Eega, then this should be exciting. If reports are to be believed Samantha Akkineni might play the female lead in SS Rajamouli’s next film with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. It is said that Rajamouli might be looking for a heroine closer home and talks with Samantha are in process. It is said Raashi Khanna and Rakul Preet Singh are also being considered.

Furthermore, grapevine buzz also suggests that Samantha could be paired against Ram Charan. Notably, Samantha and Ram Charan are being paired against each other for the first time in Rangasthalam, which will hit the screens this March. The first look posters and songs have already received great response.

Samantha is one of the busiest stars in the south with a string of projects in her kitty. Apart from Rangasthalam, Samantha also has Irumbu Thirai with Vishal, Super Deluxe with Vijay Sethupathi, Seema Raja with Sivakarthikeyan, the Savithri biopic and the Tamil remake of Kannada hit U-Turn.

The untitled project will be SS Rajamouli’s comeback to the big screen after the humongously successful Baahubali franchise. The two-film series had shattered box-office records across the world becoming one of the highest grossing Indian films. The untitled project is being bankrolled by Danayya and will go on floors in August.

After the untitled project with Danayya, Rajamouli has confirmed that he will work Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. The project is expected to go on floors in 2019 after both of them finish their ongoing projects. This film will be produced by K.L. Narayana of Kshanam Kshanam fame.

