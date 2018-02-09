Samantha Akkineni is Rama Lakshmi in Rangasthalam

Rangasthalam teaser: Samantha Akkineni looks every bit of a rustic beauty, sporting a dazzling smile. Rangasthalam teaser: Samantha Akkineni looks every bit of a rustic beauty, sporting a dazzling smile.

If there is a word to describe Ram Charan in the first look of Rangasthalam, it would be ‘ecstatic’. The actor looked infectiously happy in a hand-me-down lungi. Want to know the reason? Here it is, Rama Lakshmi. A teaser unveiling the look of Samantha Akkineni in Rangasthalam has been released. In the words of Ram Charan, “Rama Lakshmi makes the village feel 18 again. She is the one who makes Chitti’s heart skip a beat”. In a deglam version, Samantha looks every bit of a rustic beauty, sporting a dazzling smile. Also, look out for the last shot where she stands in style with a hand on her hip, stepping on a washing stone. Samantha Akkineni’s is back, and how!

Earlier a teaser unveiling the look of Ram Charan in Rangasthalam was released. Ram Charan plays the role of deaf sound engineer Chitti. This is the first time Samantha is being paired opposite Ram Charan. Pooja Hegde is also expected to make a special cameo in the film. Rangasthalam has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

The filmmakers have said Rangasthalam will hit screens on March 30 next year. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has been majorly filmed across Godavari belt. The film is, reportedly, set in the 1980’s.

Watch Samantha Akkineni starrer Rangasthalam teaser:

After finishing Rangasthalam, Ram Charan will begin shooting for director Koratala Siva’s next. Ram Charan is also bankrolling Chiranjeevi’s next Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which has a huge star cast comprising Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi among others.

