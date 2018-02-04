Samantha Akkineni wraps up shoot for Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam

Samantha Akkineni to romance Ram Charan in Rangasthalam. Samantha Akkineni to romance Ram Charan in Rangasthalam.

Actor Samantha Akkineni has finished shooting for her portions in the upcoming film Rangasthalam, which has Ram Charan Teja in the lead role. Tweeting the update from her account, she described working on this film as a ‘special journey.’

“And it’s a wrap!! #Rangasthalam Been a special journey with the most special team ,they shine from within just as much as their Star tags #RamCharan @aryasukku @MythriOfficial . Can’t wait for the Big Bang (sic),” Samantha tweeted.

She also has an interesting line up of movies. Samantha will be also seen in three Tamil films this year, including Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai, Vijay Sethupathi’s Super Deluxe and Sivakarthikeyan’s untitled rural romantic flick. She is also playing an important role in multi-starrer bilingual Mahanati.

Rangasthalam is said to be a revenge drama, which is helmed by Sukumar. The shooting of the film, which is set in the period of 1985, is going on in full swing and it will be wrapped soon. The filmmakers have confirmed it will hit screens on March 30 this year. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has been majorly shot across Godavari belt.

And it’s a wrap!! #Rangasthalam Been a special journey with the most special team ,they shine from within just as much as their Star tags #RamCharan @aryasukku @MythriOfficial . Can’t wait for the Big Bang💥 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 3, 2018

The teaser of the film was recently released and garnered a very good response from the media and fans alike.

After finishing Rangasthalam, Ram Charan will start shooting for director Koratala Siva’s next. He is also co-producing the untitled flick for his home production banner Konidela Production Company.

The project tentatively called RC12 will be Ram Charan’s third production venture. He made his debut as a producer with his Megastar father Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150. And he is also bankrolling Chiranjeevi’s upcoming mega-budget period drama Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

