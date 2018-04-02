Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya relive Ye Maaya Chesave days in New York’s Central Park

Samantha Akkineni shared a selfie with Naga Chaitanya and fans went gaga over the click. Samantha Akkineni shared a selfie with Naga Chaitanya and fans went gaga over the click.

Samantha Akkineni and husband Naga Chaitanya are on a holiday in the US. The Rangasthalam actor has been sharing photos of the holiday on Instagram. But on April 1, Samantha shared a selfie with Naga and fans went gaga over the click.

As Samantha and Naga revisited New York’s Central Park, where their love story began, eight years ago, she shared a click. Samantha captioned the beautiful picture as, “Usually hate selfies but this had to be done .. 💕 Central Park .. where it all began . 8 years ago.. Thankyou for the magic ..just had to come back and say Thankyouuu❤️ #whatsmeanttobewillbe #lovewillfindaway #NewyorkNewyork💕 #familyiseverything #chaylove #happilyeverafter #YMC.”

Samantha made her Tollywood debut with the Gautham Menon film Ye Maaya Chesave, the Telugu version of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. The film was a massive hit, giving Samantha one of her most memorable onscreen roles, Jessie. The film not only fetched her a Nandi award but it also was where she met her husband Naga Chaitanya.

See Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s selfie as they revisit New York’s Central Park, where their love story began:

Samantha and Naga seemed to be reliving their Ye Maaya Chesave days in New York. See all the photos from Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s holiday:

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in October 2017. On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in the role of a village belle Rama Lakshmi in Sukumar-Ram Charan film Rangasthalam. Samantha and Naga also shot together for an advertisement recently and even announced that they will be working together in a film soon.

