Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have ‘already fixed a date’ for their first baby

Samantha Akkineni recently said that she and husband Naga Chaitanya have ‘fixed the timeline’ as to when we want to have a baby. Samantha Akkineni recently said that she and husband Naga Chaitanya have ‘fixed the timeline’ as to when we want to have a baby.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding was one of its kind. While it has just been about six months, their fans, who call them ‘Chaysam’ are already eager to know when the couple is planning their first baby. There were also speculations that the Rangasthalam actor was pregnant with her first child.

But putting all the speculations to rest, Samantha recently said the two have ‘already fixed a date’ as to when they want to become parents. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Samantha said that she and husband Naga Chaitanya have decided ‘the timeline for when they will have a baby’.

Bursting out laughing, Samantha shared, “I have put a date as to when I want my baby. The date has been fixed! Like, as if that’s going to happen according to the date we have fixed! But Chay (Naga Chaitanya) seems to be certain that it will happen on the assigned date!”

“But we have definitely fixed the timeline as to when we want to have a baby,” added the actor. She however did not share the exact ‘decided date’.

Samantha tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in October 2017. In the same interview Samantha also spoke about how her life has changed after marriage. Samantha said that earlier, she had to think only about herself. But now, she has to think about her family also.

“Chay and I have a very normal approach to things; from writing our provision list to deciding the menu for dinner, to seeing if everything is there at home. Day-to-day activities are organised by us. I like to do that at home,” said Samantha.

She was also asked if her acting will take a back seat after she starts a family? On this she shared, “When I have a child, that child is going to be my universe. I had the greatest respect for working mothers. My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults, who haven’t had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have. That’s something that has stuck with me. So I think the first few years after I have a child, I would not be anywhere. That child will be everything for me,” said Samantha.

Samantha is currently riding high on the success of her Telugu film Rangasthalam that is breaking records at the box office. She was also recently seen on a vacation with hubby Naga Chaitanya.

