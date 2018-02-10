Samantha Akkineni takes on trolls for slut-shaming her over vacation photo

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni was recently trolled for sporting a bikini South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni was recently trolled for sporting a bikini

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni, who is busy shooting for her upcoming films, recently shared a picture of herself relaxing in a hammock at an exotic place. “This isn’t a want it’s a NEEEEED!!!! #tired #tired #tired #tired Is it vacation time yet ? (sic),” Samantha captioned the picture, in which she is wearing a two-piece bikini.

And the picture incensed the ‘sanskari’ netizens, who began to troll her with abusive comments. Many suggested the actor was damaging the reputation of the Akkineni family. But, instead of letting it slide, Samantha hit back at those who slut-shamed. “Well… now I had to go and put up a quote .. because my previous post didn’t really scream ‘ I WRITE MY RULES YOU SHOULD WRITE M̶I̶N̶E̶ YOURS !!,” she wrote while sharing a feminist quote.

It is not the first time, Samantha has been targeted for her holiday pictures.

Samantha got married to her longtime sweetheart Naga Chaitanya in a destination wedding in Goa last October. And soon resumed shooting for her upcoming projects.

Recently a teaser introducing her character in Rangasthalam was released. She plays a village belle named Rama Lakshmi in the rural drama, which has Ram Charan in the lead role. “Releasing a special teaser for the heroine is not something that usually happens . I know that Charan pushed for it along with @aryasukku I think it was a lovely gesture . Thankyou very much (sic),” Samantha tweeted.

She is also part of several big projects, including Tamil films Irumbu Thirai and Sivakarthikeyan’s untitled flick. She also plays a pivotal role in biopic drama Mahanati.

