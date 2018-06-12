Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya’s dreamy wedding video can’t be missed

Samanth Akkineni has shared a video of her wedding on Instagram. Samanth Akkineni has shared a video of her wedding on Instagram.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had a dreamy wedding in October last year. The much-in-love couple took the wedding vows both according to Christain and Hindu rituals in Goa. While the ceremony was an intimate one with only close friends and family in attendance, Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna Akkineni kept the fans of the couple updated by sharing candid clicks from the wedding. Even the beautiful bride Samantha posted photographs from the festivities and professed her love for Naga Chaitanya. Now, after eight months of her fairytale wedding, Samantha has shared a video of the wedding.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Samantha captioned it, “As promised 😊Letting you in❤️❤️ #chaysam. Thankyou @storiesbyjosephradhik you guys are the best in the country. #weshouldallbelieveinfairytales.” Popular among their fans as Sam and Chay, the two lovebirds are together addressed as ‘ChaySam’. In the video, we get to witness all the fun that happened at the grand wedding. From Naga Chaitanya asking for his tie to Samantha waiting for her bridesmaids, every memorable moment from the wedding makes the video a delight to watch.

After dating each other for almost two years, Sam and Chay decided to take the wedding vows. The two met on the sets of the hit movie Yeh Maaya Chesave.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu started the year with Rangasthalam. Her performance as a village girl won her appreciation from critics and fans alike. She has two other releases – Super Deluxe and Seema Raja lined up for the year.

