Clash with Salman Khan’s Tubelight doesn’t worry Duvvada Jagannadham star Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde continued their promotional spree for their upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ on Thursday in Bengaluru. The actors are leaving no stone upturned to ensure that the film gets the biggest opening when it hits the screens on Friday. Since it is releasing on Eid, DJ has some serious competition at the box office.

The Allu Arjun-starrer will be releasing along with Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Simbu’s Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan among others. Historically, Salman Khan’s films own the box office in the country on Eid. All of his movies that were released during this festival had become biggest blockbusters of all time. And it is likely to be the same this time around. When Allu was asked if he was worried about his film clashing with Tubelight, he had to say this, “First thing is I’m never worried about anything. I wish Tubelight all the best. I want the best film to be watched, even if it’s mine.”

Well, Pooja had a more diplomatic response to the same question. “I think that both films will do well because there are different audiences and it’s a long weekend. So whoever watches Tubelight, will also watch DJ. So I don’t see any challenge over there,” she said.

The DJ team is visibly confident about the film emerging a winner at the box office this holiday, given that it has already caught the imagination of the movie goers. The film is getting a wide release in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and the US. The filmmakers are also pushing to give the film a wide release in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where the competition is really heavy.

The film has raked in about Rs 104 crore in its pre-release business itself. And is likely to break previous records of Telugu blockbusters, of course barring Baahubali 2, in the south of India. “I thank the people for showering so much love on me. More than the number, I see the fans love for me. I hope the film makes twice the collection when it releases,” Allu said on his box office expectations from the film.

Allu will be seen in two avatars in the film, which has Pooja as the female lead. Rao Ramesh plays the main antagonist, while Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore among others play the supporting cast. Devi Sir Prasad has scored the music for the film, which is bankrolled by Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will have its premiere in the US on Thursday and open in theatres across the country on Friday.

