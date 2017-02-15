Salman Khan to remake Telugu film for Sooraj Pancholi?

Actor Salman Khan may produce a Telugu remake in Hindi with Sooraj Pancholi in the led role. Actor Salman Khan may produce a Telugu remake in Hindi with Sooraj Pancholi in the led role.

Some critics quip that whenever Bollywood runs out of inspiration, it looks south. And Bollywood actor Salman Khan has proven this observation right, over and over again. The latest buzz is that the Sultan star is considering remaking a Telugu film in Hindi with Sooraj Pancholi in the lead role.

According to the reports, Salman met ace-filmmaker Puri Jagannath in Mumbai recently and asked him to write a film for Sooraj, son of actor Aditya Pancholi. In turn, the director showed his upcoming film, titled Rouge, which has a newcomer in the lead role, and Salman liked it. “The superstar (Salman) also suggested changes for the Hindi version and writers are working on the script,” a source was quoted as saying in a Deccan Chronicle report.

In 2009, Salman acted in Wanted, which was a remake of Puri’s blockbuster Pokiri, which had Mahesh Babu in the lead. The Hindi version was directed by Prabhu Deva and it ended the rough patch in Salman’s film career. Since then, the actor has remained the undisputed king of the Indian box office with most of his films raking in Rs 100 crore in the opening weekend itself. He has also remade Telugu films like Stalin (Jai Ho) and Kick in Hindi.

Sooraj’s debut movie Hero, which was produced by Salman, received a poor response from the critics and fans alike at the box office. Salman now seems to be fishing for a good script down south to give Sooraj his first hit in Bollywood.

Here’s the 1st look of my film #Rogue. #HappyValentinesDay to all the lovers who hung upside down for their love 👍🏼@cv_ishan pic.twitter.com/6QIezQCpOS — PURI JAGAN (@purijagan) February 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Rouge marks the acting debut of Ishaan, the younger brother of Kannada producer CR Kumar. The film will be released in Telugu and Kannada. The director released the first look poster on the occasion of the Valentine’s Day and the film is expected to hit the screens in March.

