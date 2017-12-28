Sai Pallavi to team up with Sharwanand for Hanu Raghavapudi’s next

Sai Pallavi is currently awaiting the release of her debut film in Kollywood, Karu, directed by AL Vijay. Sai Pallavi is currently awaiting the release of her debut film in Kollywood, Karu, directed by AL Vijay.

Looks like Fidaa girl Sai Pallavi is quite the toast of the town right now. After bagging Suriya’s 36 film with Selvaraghavan, we now hear that the actor will now star opposite Sharwanand next in Tollywood. The film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Prasad Chukkapalli and Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

The film is touted to be a romantic comedy which is Hanu Raghavapudi’s forte. The project is also said to go on floors by the third week of January. Notably, both of Sai Pallavi’s films in Tollywood have been hits thus increasing the expectations from the project. Sharwanand’s latest Mahanubhavudu also opened to positive reviews. In a media statement, the makers said, “We are happy to associate with three talented people — Sharwanand, Sai Pallavi and Hanu Raghavapudi. It is going to be a hilarious romantic entertainer. The film will please youth as well as family audiences. Regular shooting of the movie starts from January 3rd week. We are planning to release the movie in monsoon.”

Sai Pallavi is currently awaiting the release of her debut film in Kollywood, Karu, directed by AL Vijay. She is also part of Dhanush’s Maari 2 helmed by Balaji Mohan apart from being part of Suriya 36. Maari 2 will also star Mollywood star Tovino Thomas. Sharwanand, on the other hand, is part of untitled Sudheer Varma directorial and is paired opposite Kajal Aggarwal and Nitya Menen in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd