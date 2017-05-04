Sai Pallavi has signed her next Telugu project opposite Nani?

Sai Pallavi has apparently signed to play the lead role in MCA opposite Tollywood star Nani. Sai Pallavi has apparently signed to play the lead role in MCA opposite Tollywood star Nani.

Sai Pallavi, who was recently seen in Malayalam film Kali opposite Dulquer Salmaan has signed a Telugu project titled MCA. The movie has actor Nani playing the lead role while Dil Raju will be bankrolling the project. The film to be directed by Venu Sriram was launched officially on Saturday.

A source close to the unit was quoted as saying, “The film will be officially launched this Saturday. For a long time, the makers were on the lookout for a heroine for this project. When Dil Raju saw rushes of Fidaa, he immediately signed Sai Pallavi for this film.” Actor Bhumika Chawla will also be seen playing a pivotal role.

Well, if we had to go by the actor’s Instagram account, she seems to be having quite the time on the sets of Fida. She shot for the film in Banswada Telangana. Fidaa also stars Varun Tej in the lead role and is directed by Sekhar Kammula. Sai Pallavi attained success and fame after her debut role as Malar opposite Nivin Pauly in Premam. She then entertained the audience with her role in Kali and after, she is even officially a part of director Vijay’s next film titled Karu bankrolled by Lyca Film Productions.

Interestingly, Sai Pallavi was previously also roped in to play the female lead opposite R. Madhavan in the remake of Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy Menon’s Charlie. However, the project is reportedly shelved. She was also expected to play a role in Dhruva Natchathiram alongside Vikram, and that did not materialise either.

