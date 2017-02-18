Sai Dharam Tej’s Winner gets U/A certificate, to release on February 24

Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh from Winner Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh from Winner

Mega actor Sai Dharam Tej’s next action flick Winner cleared its censor formalities and was given a U/A certificate. The film is set to release on February 24.

“Sai Dharam Tej’s commercial entertainer Winner has completed its censor formalities and the movie has been awarded U/A certificate without any single cuts by censor sleuths who lauded makers for making an entertaining film. Winner has now completed all the hurdles and the movie will be released on the auspicious day of Maha Sivaratri- February 24,” said the filmmakers in a statement.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The film features Sai Dharam Tej playing a fashion designer while female lead Rakul Preet Singh plays an athlete. The story is about a youth’s fight to win over his father and the girl he loves. The makers have also roped in popular anchor Anusuya Bharadwaj for a special song in the film and Jagapati Babu is essaying a crucial role in the film too. Music director S S Thaman rendered numbers for Winner.

Under Nallamalapu Bujji and Tagore Madhu’s production, Winner is being bankrolled by Lakshmi Narasimha Productions.

After Tej’s hit Subramanyam For Sale in 2015, the actor worked in Supreme and Thikka this year. However, the latter couldn’t add much to the actor’s hits due to the cold reception it received from the Tollywood audience. He is now betting heavily on 2017 with three more projects lined up this year.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharm Tej’s schedule is tightly packed as the actor is already busy with his next action flick titled Nakshatram under Krishna Vamsi’s direction. The film stars Sundeep Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal and Regina Cassandra. However, Tej will be doing the cameo of a police officer opposite Pragya in the film. Sai Dharam Tej also signed up another movie titled Jawan opposite Mehreen.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd