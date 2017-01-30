Sai Dharam Tej’s next titled Jawan, film launched by Jr NTR

Jr NTR and Sai Dharam Tej at Jawan film launch in Hyderabad. (Source: Twitter) Jr NTR and Sai Dharam Tej at Jawan film launch in Hyderabad. (Source: Twitter)

Supreme star Sai Dharam Tej’s next flick has been titled Jawan and the film was officially launched at an event in Hyderabad on Monday. The event also saw Janatha Garage fame Jr NTR, Koratala Siva and V V Vinayak. Tarak sounded clap, marking the start of the shoot.

Industry sources had also confirmed that the film would feature Mehreen opposite Tej. It will be bankrolled by Krishna under Arunachal Creations banner. Mehreen is also simultaneously working with Ravi Teja’s film Raja The Great with Anil Ravipudi. Other details about the cast and crew have not yet been announced.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Sai Dharam Tej, on the other hand, is already busy wrapping up the shoot of his actioner Winner, which is slated to release on February 24. Under Nallamalapu Bujji and Tagore Madhu’s production, Winner is being bankrolled by Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. The makers have also roped in popular anchor Anusuya Bharadwaj for a special song in the film.

Meanwhile, the actor’s schedule is also tightly packed as he is busy with his next action flick titled Nakshatram under Krishna Vamsi’s direction. The film stars Sundeep Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal and Regina Cassandra. However, Tej will be doing the cameo of a police officer opposite Pragya in the film.

After Tej’s hit Subramanyam For Sale in 2015, the actor worked in Supreme and Thikka last year. However, the latter couldn’t add much to the actor’s hits due to the cold reception from the Tollywood audience. Now, the actor is placing his bets on 2017 as he has three projects lined up this year to regain his stardom in Tollywood.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd