Sai Dharam Tej worked in Nakshatram for free

Actor Sai Dharam Tej, who will be seen in a cameo in filmmaker Krishna Vamsi’s upcoming Telugu action-thriller “Nakshatram”, play his part for free out of his love and respect for the director. “Since it was a cameo and was something that got Sai really excited, he did not charge any fee for it. Krishna Vamsi went out of his way and thanked him for the gesture,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

In the film, Tej will be seen in a 20-minute cameo. He plays a police officer called Alexander. On working with Krishna Vamsi, Tej said in a statement: “I really enjoyed working with him; he taught me a lot. It is one experience that I would cherish throughout my career. I want to thank him for giving me this opportunity.”

The film, slated for release in August, also stars Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra and Pragya Jaiswal. Tej is currently busy dubbing for his upcoming Telugu actioner “Jawaan”. Sai Dharam Tej’s first look for the same was revealed resently, and the movie promises to be a tale of patriotism vs family. The film was launched by none other than Junior NTR himself in January.

The film also stars Mehreen opposite the star. It is being produced by Krishna under Arunachal Creations banner and is helmed by BVS Ravi. The film will also see actor Prasanna playing a pivotal role. The film could be about sending a strong message to youngsters about working for their country. From the looks of it, the film is expected to target people looking for films with high drama and action. The team recently wrapped their shoot in Italy, and the release date has not been announced officially as of now.

