Sai Dharam Tej rubbishes wedding rumours with Niharika Konidela, says she’s like his sister

Rumours were rife that Telugu film actors Sai Dharam Tej and Niharika Konidela were all set to enter the wedlock with the blessings of their families soon. However, like most rumours, this one also turned out to be false. In fact, the members of Megastar Chiranjeevi family are not happy with a section of media reporting about the speculated marriage between the cousins in question, say reports.

Sai Dharam has issued a statement rubbishing the “baseless” rumours about his marriage saying he treats Niharika like a sister. “Sai Dharam Tej is upset with reports about his marriage to Niharika Konidela. They’ve been part of one family since childhood, and their bond is like that of siblings,” the actor’s spokesperson said, according to Firstpost. Chiranjeevi is the uncle of Sai Dharam and Niharika.

Dharam is the son of Chiranjeevi’s sister, Vijaya Durga and the nephew of Tollywood actors Nagendra Babu and Pawan Kalyan. Niharika is the daughter of Nagendra.

Niharika started her career in the entertainment industry as a television anchor and made her acting debut with Oka Manasu last year. She is currently busy with her Tamil debut project titled Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. Billed as a comedy drama, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik in the lead roles.

Dharam, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of director Krishna Vamsi’s multi-starrer film Nakshatram. A teaser of the upcoming actioner was released recently. Dharam is sharing the screen space with Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Pragya Jaiswal, Regina Cassandra in the film.

He made his film debut with Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam that came out in 2014, although he the first film he acted was Rey, which was directed by YVS Chowdary and released in 2015. However, he made a mark in the industry with 2015 Subramanyam For Sale, which was a commercial success and also garnered good reviews from the media for his acting skills. He was last seen in Winner, which was released earlier this year. The film was a commercial hit.

