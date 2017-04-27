Saaho teaser: Baahubali star Prabhas’s next film looks furistic, watch video

Saaho teaser: Prabhas looks villainous in his next film. Saaho teaser: Prabhas looks villainous in his next film.

On the eve of the release of India’s biggest film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaaah, Prabhas’ upcoming movie Saaho teaser was released. The actor, who had maintained long locks for his role as Amarendra Baahubali, looks stunning in this teaser. He utters just one dialogue in this teaser, and it promises to be complete action thriller. The film is directed by Sujith, and produced by Vamsi and Pramod, under their banner UV Creations.

From the teaser, we can also guess that Prabhas will be playing the quintessential Tollywood hero who loves his punches and kicks. After all, he is bathed in the blood of goons that he beat up. However, what is the most impressive thing about this trailer, is the stunning cinematography and the visual effects. They are in one word, futuristic.

From city at a bird’s eye point of view to a montage coming together in Prabhas vision, it is probably one of the most visually appealing teaser to have released recently. Also, Prabhas’s another characteristic as an adventure seeker is highlighted in the teaser. The shot of two men flying from atop a building — wingsuiting to be specific, looks thrilling. Fans of the Darling star can now look forward to seeing him on the screen in 2018, which is when the movie is slotted to release.

In the meantime, Prabhas’s Baahubali: The Conclusion is set to rule the box office, and Prabhas will be back in double roles, Shivudu and Amarendra Baahubali. The movie directed by SS Rajamouli is releasing in a record 9000 screens, and has already broken the record of Dangal opening weekend ticket sales.

