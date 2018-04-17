T-Series joins hands with UV creations to present Prabhas starrer Saaho in North India

Prabhas’ Saaho will hit the screens next year. Prabhas’ Saaho will hit the screens next year.

After the humongous response to Prabhas’ Baahubali franchise in the North, there has been quite some buzz about the actor’s upcoming project Saaho. Now, T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar has joined hands with UV Creations to present the film in Northern markets of India.

Speaking about the collaboration, Bhushan Kumar said, “The universality of Saaho is what appealed to me as a filmmaker. While Prabhas is a pan India star, the content and its treatment will make for a film having a global appeal. It is an exciting collaboration and we are looking forward to present the film to our Hindi audience.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas said, “Ever since its inception, Saaho has been a larger than life story. We want to present our audience with a memorable visual experience.”

Saaho features an ensemble star cast comprising Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Pandey.

Touted to be a modern action flick, Saaho will be Prabhas’ return to the big screen after the mammoth franchise Baahubali. Extensively shot in and outside India, Saaho has a strong team of technicians backing the star cast. While the camera is being wielded by Madhie, production design has been done by Sabu Cyril with Sreekar Prasad in charge of the edits. Saaho is said to be high on action with several high-octane sequences, said makers.

Saaho is produced by Vamsi and Pramod. The trilingual film will hit the screens next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd