Neil Nitin Mukesh thanks his Saaho co-star Prabhas for being a ‘darling’. Here’s why

Evelyn Sharma recently joined the cast of Saaho, that includes Prabhas and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Evelyn Sharma recently joined the cast of Saaho, that includes Prabhas and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Just days ago, we saw some stills from Saaho’s Abu Dhabi sets where Prabhas was shooting an action scene. Now, we see more of him, but not from the location. The actor took time off and met his co-star Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay at their home, to congratulate them for their new beginnings towards parenthood.

Prabhas along with Evelyn Sharma met Neil, Rukmini and Naman Nitin Mukesh at their residence. Neil shared some pictures on his Instagram page with the caption, “When the nations DARLING proves to be wayyyyy more. Such a warm and sweet gesture to Come meet @rukminineilmukesh @naman.n.mukesh and me. To congratulate us on our new beginning 🤗🤗🙏🏻👶🏼❤️ He instantly makes everyone fall in love with him. #prabhas #saaho #actionmovie #superstar”

Neil Nitin Mukesh keeps sharing photos and videos from the sets of Saaho every now and then. He even posted some pics with director Sujeeth and action director Kenny Bates. He wrote, “A day with these men on the sets of #SAAHO . our Fabulous Director @sujeethsign and the Great Action Director Kenny Bates #kennybates #Action #boom #madness”

Check out all that Neil Nitin Mukesh shared on his Instagram page from the sets of Saaho.

Neil Nitin Mukesh had last week announced his wife Rukmini’s pregnancy through an adorable Instagram post. The two tied the knot in February last year and are now ready to embark on the new journey.

Earlier this week, we saw some pictures from the Saaho sets in Abu Dhabi where Prabhas was taming a 765cc Triumph Street Triple RS, presumably before shooting a chase sequence.

Check out the pictures here.

Saaho is Prabhas’ next film after Baahubali. Saaho is Prabhas’ next film after Baahubali.

Prabhas was clicked in Abu Dhabi shooting for an action scene. Prabhas was clicked in Abu Dhabi shooting for an action scene.

Prabhas and Neil’s upcoming mega project Saaho is touted to be Tollywood’s biggest action film to date. The film is expected to be a high-octane action drama made at a whopping budget of Rs 300 crores. Sources from the Saaho team say that Rs 90 crores have been spent on its Dubai schedule where major action sequences were shot.

Saaho will also mark the Tollywood debut of Shraddha Kapoor. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Chunky Pandey. It is being simultaneously shot in both Hindi and Telugu. The film will also mark Prabhas’ return to the silver screen after the humongous success of Baahubali.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd