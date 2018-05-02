Saaho: Here is the budget of Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s action drama

Prabhas gears up for a stunt sequence. Prabhas gears up for a stunt sequence.

After the Baahubali franchise, there are high expectations from Prabhas’ upcoming film Saaho. Helmed by Sujeeth, the film will mark Prabhas’ return to the silver screen after the humongous success of Baahubali. The film is expected to be a high-octane action drama made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. Sources from the Saaho team say that Rs 90 crores have been spent on its Dubai schedule where major action sequences were shot. Pictures from the sets recently had the actor taming a 765cc Triumph Street Triple RS. The photos set the internet on fire taking expectations from the film to greater heights. The film is touted to be Tollywood’s biggest action film to date.

Saaho will also mark the debut of Shraddha Kapoor in Tollywood, as she is paired opposite Prabhas. The film will also have Neil Nitin Mukesh as the antagonist, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Chunky Pandey in key roles. Evelyn Sharma will also make her Tollywood debut with this film.

Earlier Prabhas had called the film a visual experience. “Ever since its inception, Saaho has been a larger-than-life story. We want to present our audience with a memorable visual experience,” Prabhas had said.

The makers have tied with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar to present the film to northern audiences. Saaho is being simultaneously shot in both Hindi and Telugu. The action-drama has music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and is being shot by R Madhi.

