RX 100 trailer: It is an interesting mix of bold love and bloody violence

Last year newcomer Sandeep Vanga took the industry by storm with his directorial debut called Arjun Reddy. The movie was a total surprise and was hailed by some film critics as a 21st-century classic. Now, debutant director Ajay Bhupathi’s upcoming film RX 100 has created a quite a buzz among in the film circles with the trailer that was released recently. The seemingly low-budget film is expected to become a sensation like Arjun Reddy when it hits the screen next month.

The trailer of the film has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the celebrities and the fans alike as it looks intense and promises to be an interesting mix of violence and love. A combination which will get seasoned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma excited by its mere mention. Ajay is RGV’s protegee and no wonder he chose a love story set in a violent background for his directorial debut. He had assisted the Company director in Killing Veerappan and Vangaveeti.

Sharing the trailer of RX 100 on his Twitter page, RGV heaped praises on his former assistant. Many filmmakers and actors have been sharing it too and it has also earned the interests of the movie buffs. What made this trailer click? It’s easy to say. The raw and realistic portrayal of a hurt lover played by promising Kartikeya Gummakonda, who goes on a rampage in a village is one of the few things that draws our attention. And then we get to see a bold and fearless romance between Kartikeya and his daring girlfriend essayed by Payal Rajput. In fact, the chemistry between the lead pair is the highlight of the trailer. Towards the end, we also get the glimpses of a no-holds-barred violence with characters trying to rip each other into half. It’s an all-out war, where every frame is painted with blood and sweat.

The film is named after popular two-stroke motorcycle RX 100 that ruled the streets across the country from that late 80s until the end of the 20th century. The speed and noise of the silencer of this motorcycle was unsettling, just like the trailer of the upcoming film RX 100. The presence of this bike in the film suggests that the story may have been set in the period, where nothing was perceived more masculine than owning RX 100.

Kartikeya and Payal seem to have brought their A-game playing unapologetic lovers. But, it’s Kartikeya who easily demands our undivided attention with his rustic appearance and performance.

The film is shot in Athreyapuram and Ramachandrapuram and has Raj Ramesh, Ramkey, Lakshman among others in important roles. It is bankrolled by Ashok Gummakonda under the banner of Kartikeya Creative Works.

The film will hit the screens on June 29.

