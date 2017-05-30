RIP Dasari Narayana Rao: Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan, tributes pour in for veteran filmmaker

RIP Dasari Narayana Rao: The Telugu filmmaker’s death has left the entire film fraternity shocked and grieving. Several stars took to twitter to pay their respects. RIP Dasari Narayana Rao: The Telugu filmmaker’s death has left the entire film fraternity shocked and grieving. Several stars took to twitter to pay their respects.

After fighting a prolonged illness, Telugu filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad today. The 75-year-old veteran was admitted to KIMS Hospital due to multiple organ problems and was on ventilator support and dialysis ever since February. According to a statement released by the hospital earlier, Dasari was supposed to undergo two surgeries in five months. The ace director had won multiple National Awards apart from making some films in Bollywood too. He is survived by his wife Dasari Padma.

Also read | Telugu director Dasari Narayana Rao dead, he was 75

Dasari Narayana Rao’s death has left the entire Telugu film fraternity shocked and grieving. A lot of stars took to Twitter to express sadness over the big loss. Rajinikanth called him his “closest well-wisher” and said his demise is a loss for the whole Indian film industry.

Tollywood actor Allari Naresh‏ called him a “guiding light”. Allu Sirish wrote, “RIP Dasari Narayana Rao garu. One of the daring & bold voices of Telugu society. Fortunate to have have spent time with him last year.”

Our industry has lost a guiding light. RIP Dasari Narayana Rao garu. pic.twitter.com/kNIbfinrwA — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) May 30, 2017

RIP Dasari Narayana Rao garu. One of the daring & bold voices of Telugu society. Fortunate to have have spent time with him last year. — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 30, 2017

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “His death leaves a void that can never be filled. Prayers and strength with the whole family.” Varun Tej wrote, “Rest in peace Dasari garu… You will always be remembered through your great work!”

His death leaves a void that can never be filled. Prayers and strength with the whole family. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2017

Rest in peace Dasari garu…

You will always be remembered through your great work! — Varun Tej (@IAmVarunTej) May 30, 2017

Kalam Haasan wrote a long message for Dasari Narayana Rao. He tweeted, “My sympathy and condolences to the family of Daasari NaryaNa rao.His loss is truly a big loss for Telugu cinema. Late K.B. sir admired him. I remember the days spent with Narayan rao gaaru and Mr. Sanjeev kumar ji. Yaadgaar. He was a great fan of Mr.KB. I belong to a great family.”

My sympathy and condolences to the family of Daasari NaryaNa rao.His loss is truly a big loss for Telugu cinema. Late K.B. sir admired him — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 30, 2017

I remember the days spent with Narayan rao gaaru and Mr. Sanjeev kumar ji. Yaadgaar. He was a great fan of Mr.KB. I belong to a great family — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 30, 2017

Dasari Narayana Rao, who celebrated his 75th birthday just four days back, was readmitted after his health deteriorated. Others including Rakul Preet, Sai Dharam Tej and Jr NTR also sent tributes for him. Check out all the wishes and messages here.

RIP #Dasarinarayanarao garu!! U shall always be remembered ! #legend — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) May 30, 2017

తెలుగు చిత్ర కళామ్మతల్లి కన్న ఒక దిగ్గజం ఇక లేదు . మరువదు ఈ పరిశ్రమ మీ సేవలను. RIP Dr Dasari Narayana Rao garu — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 30, 2017

Rest in peace legendary director Dasari garu — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 30, 2017

Dasari Narayana Rao had directed about 151 films, produced 53 films and worked in more than 250 films in different roles from a writer to a writing lyrics.

Dasari was also instrumental in launching the careers of popular actors and filmmakers in the Telugu film industry like Mohan Babu, R. Narayana Murthy, Raviraja Pinisetty among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd