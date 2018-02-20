Regina Cassandra to make Bollywood debut, bags an important role in Sonam Kapoor’s film

Awe actor Regina Cassandra bags a role in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Awe actor Regina Cassandra bags a role in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Basking in the success of her latest Tollywood film Awe, Regina Cassandra has more celebratory news in store. The actor is making her debut in Bollywood with Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekho Toh Aisa Laga. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor as leads and Regina is said to have bagged an important role. The film also has Anil Kapoor playing Sonam’s dad. Juhi Chawla is also said to be part of the cast.

Regina was already signed to be a part of Aankhen 2, which is rumoured to be shelved. Aankhen 2 was announced with Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Ileana D’Cruz. Regina was supposed to start work from January 2017.

Regina is currently on a happy high as her Telugu film Awe has been receiving rave responses. The actor plays a junkie in the film sharing screen space with Kajal Agarwal, Nithya Menen and others. She also recently finished shooting for Gautham Karthik-Director Thiru’s Mr Chandramouli. Apart from this, she also has Party helmed by Venkat Prabhu.

With Ek Ladki Ko Dekho Toh Aisa Laga, Regina joins the list of south heroines who made their debut in Bollywood. Vikram Vedha fame Shraddha Srinath recently signed her Bollywood debut Milan Talkies directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia where she will be paired opposite actor Ali Fazal. Andrea Jeremiah made her debut in Hindi with the Bollywood version of Milind Rau’s Aval. Andrea’s Vada Chennai co-star Aishwarya Rajesh also made her Bollywood debut with Arjun Rampal’s Daddy couple of months back.

