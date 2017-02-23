Real reason why Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni, Shriya Bhupal called off wedding?

Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni and fiancee Shriya Bhupal have ended their engagement months before their Italy wedding. Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni and fiancee Shriya Bhupal have ended their engagement months before their Italy wedding.

The news that Nagarjuna’s son Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal called off their wedding took Tollywood by storm. While both the families are yet to comment on the news, speculation has already started on why the couple ended their relationship only months before their big wedding planned in Italy.

The granddaughter of tycoon GVK Reddy, the 26-year-old Shriya and 22-year-old Akhil had been dating for two years before they got engaged last year. While the engagement took place in a private ceremony, they were often spotted together and were all set to tie the knot in May amid 700 guests.

However, last weekend, guests were called and told to cancel their tickets. Reports said that both families also cancelled their arrangements including flights and hotel bookings. Nagarjuna and GVK tried to counsel both Akhil and Shriya but to no avail. It all started with a big fight the two had at Hyderabad airport.

A source close to the family told Times of India, “Initially, we all thought it’s just the usual lovers’ tiff… but things haven’t been the same between them ever since, that’s for sure.” Many are citing the huge age gap between the two as the main issue. They maintain that Akhil was too young to get hitched and developed cold feet after the engagement.

But, as of now, neither the couple nor the families are ready to comment. While Akhil has reportedly left for Goa and plans to begin work on his next film with director Vikram, Shriya has left for the US. The Parson School of Design graduate runs her own design label, Shriya Som.

The two had got engaged in a grand ceremony in the presence of family and friends on December 9. They were spotted at the engagement of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akhil’s brother Naga Chaitanya late last year. Friends are wondering that while both looked happy on the occasion, what could have so wrong suddenly. “Messages went out last Saturday to guests to cancel their programme. No reason was given. Those who were about to book tickets were advised not to go ahead. Even the tickets booked by both families have been cancelled,” sources said, “It was a last minute decision. All was well until last week.”

Among those who were invited to the wedding of the 22-year-old actor and 26-year-old fashion designer included film actors from Telugu and Tamil industries, Bollywood celebs, prominent politicians and business honchos. It was being touted as the wedding of the year, to be closely followed by the nuptials of Akhil’s brother and Nagarjuna’s other son Naga Chaitanya to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

