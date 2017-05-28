RC 11: Ram Charan asks fans to ‘stalk’ his director Sukumar to know the film’s title. Watch video

Ram Charan’s next film is directed by Sukumar Ram Charan’s next film is directed by Sukumar

Tollywood star Ram Charan has shared a video on his Facebook page requesting his fans to ‘stalk’ director Sukumar until he announces the title of his upcoming film. He requested the fans to reach out to Sukumar on his social media handles and persuade him to make up his mind regarding the name of the film quickly.

“The shooting of the film is happening at a good pace and I’m very satisfied with it. Our whole team is working really, really hard. I have a request for you now. For the last one month, I have been asking Sukumar select a name for the film. We have already shortlisted about five good options but we don’t yet which one of them he will finalise and announce. So reach him out through Facebook, Instagram or any other possible way and put pressure on him to announce the title soon. Please help me,” Charan has appealed to his fans.

The buzz is that Repalle, Palletoori Premalu and Palleturi Monagadu are some of the names that are being considered for the project. This video message can mean only one thing, that the filmmakers are gearing up to unveil the name of the film soon.

Charan is currently on a break and his enjoying the summer with his wife Upasana Kamineni in London. Upasana had recently shared a picture on her Twitter page after completing a trek during their holiday. “Long trek -7 hrs. Loads of calories burnt great workout #Wellbeing #forever,” she had captioned the picture.

Charan will resume shooting for his untitled flick, which is tentatively called RC 11, immediately after returning from his holiday. In April, the actor wrapped up the first schedule of the film’s shoot in and around the beautiful locations of Rajahmundry.

The upcoming Telugu film is said to be a love story set in a rural backdrop. Charan will reportedly be seen playing a never-seen-before role in the film.

Sukumar has demonstrated impressive skills in making romantic movies in the past. His directorial debut Arya, which was also written by him, was a big box office hit and gave the first major solo break to actor Allu Arjun in Tollywood. Five years later, he did a sequel to the film, Arya 2, which was also successful. Now, the audience is expecting another unique and charming love story from the director.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be playing the lead role in the film, which is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Composer Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for the film.

