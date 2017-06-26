Ravi Teja skips brother Bharath’s funeral, family follows suit

Actor Ravi Teja reportedly skipped the funeral of brother Bharat who died tragically in a car accident in Hyderabad. Actor Ravi Teja reportedly skipped the funeral of brother Bharat who died tragically in a car accident in Hyderabad.

After actor Bharat, brother of popular Telugu star Ravi Teja, died in a road accident on Saturday night in Hyderabad, it has now emerged that neither Ravi nor most of his family were present at the funeral, according to reports. A ToI report said that even though Ravi was present in the city, he gave the funeral a miss. The funeral was held at the Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam on Sunday. Earlier, he didn’t see the body of his brother either. Most of Bharat’s family followed suit.

The only family member who was seen at the funeral was Ravi Teja’s younger brother Raghu. Actor Uttej, who is close to Ravi Teja, told ToI that the family is shocked at Bharath’s death in a car accident and could not bear to see his body in this condition. That is why most of the family didn’t attend the hastily performed last rites. Bharat was single.

Bharat, 46, was a character artist and has starred in Telugu films such as Dhee and Ready among others. “Last night, around 11 p.m., the accident occurred on Outer Ring road near Shamshabad. Bharat was driving a Red Skoda, which rammed into a parked truck. Due to the high speed collision, he died on the spot,” a police source told IANS.

A case has been registered against the truck driver as he didn’t take proper precautions in parking the vehicle after it broke down. Police haven’t ruled out drunk driving as the cause of the accident. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary and taken directly for cremation. Bharat was earlier arrested by Hyderabad police for possession of cocaine.

