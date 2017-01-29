Ravi Teja is Raja The Great in Anil Ravipudi’s next

Ravi Teja’s next Raja The Great poster Ravi Teja’s next Raja The Great poster

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is back to settle the score after many of his projects were shelved since his last film Bengal Tiger in early 2016. He is back with a bang with two projects announced just in three days. After Touch Chesi Choodu, Ravi has signed another project, Raja The Great.

Under Anil Ravipudi’s direction, the film will feature Ravi Teja playing the role of a visually impaired man. Reports suggest that the pre-production is on and the film might start rolling from March. The film will be bankrolled by popular producer Dil Raju. However, the details of other cast and crew have yet to be announced.

The first look of the film was also released showing an art poster of the title.

Along with this, the actor has recently signed a project, Touch Chesi Choodu, with Vikram Srikonda. The film is being bankrolled by Nallamalupu Bujji and Vallabhaneni Vamsy under Lakshmi Narsimha Productions banner. Touch Chesi Choodu is set to hit the floors in February. The filmmakers released the first look poster and the title of the movie on the actor’s birthday and the actor looks deadly in his usual rugged casuals. The actor turned 49 on Thursday.

