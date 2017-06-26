Ravi Teja’s brother Bharath Raju was drunk during accident? Empty liquor bottles in his car

Ravi Teja’s brother Bharath Raju died in car accident. Ravi Teja’s brother Bharath Raju died in car accident.

Tollywood actor Ravi Teja’s brother Bharath Raju was laid to rest on Sunday in Hyderabad. He was killed on Saturday night in a car accident that took place on the Outer Ring Road. According to latest reports, the police have found empty liquor bottles in the car that rear-ended a stationary truck near Kothwalguda, killing its 45-year-old occupant on the spot.

The initial assessment of the freak accident suggested overspeeding as one of the primary reasons for the tragedy. However, the police are yet to ascertain whether or not Bharath was driving the car under the influence of alcohol.

According to a The Hindu report, the police have sent viscera sample to the Forensic Science Laboratory to determine the presence of any intoxicating substances in his body. “He was driving a red Skoda sedan, which was left completely mangled due to the crash and the police had to seek the help of the locals to pull out Bharath’s mortal remains from the driver’s seat. The truck was parked on the emergency lane due to a mechanical problem. The truck driver, however, has been booked under section 304-A of IPC for causing death due to negligence.

Bharath, meanwhile, has the history of being arrested for alleged possession of drugs. He has also acted in movies but he was not as successful as his brother Ravi Teja. Bharath’s funeral was held at Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam on Sunday. Although Ravi Teja was in the city, he decided to give the funeral a miss along with most of his family members.

