Rarandoi Vedukka Chuddam: Nagarjuna says Samantha Ruth Prabhu has changed his son Naga Chaitanya’s life

Nagarjuna is the producer of son Naga Chaitanya’s film, Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam. He is currently busy acting in Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and being a hands-on producer for Annapura Studios. At the pre-release event, Nagarjuna spoke about a lot of things including his promise to deliver a blockbusters this year starring Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. The proud father spoke about how Chay understands Gautham Vasudev Menon’s style of filmmaking better than Kalyan Krishna’s. He said, “Chay could relate more to Gautham Menon’s style of filmmaking, where it’s all about him, his girl and his bike (laughs). In this film, he plays the role of a youngster who’s from Vizag and for someone who has never lived that sort of life, it’s tough to envision how to approach the character.”

Talking about Chay’s fiance Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nagarjuna said, “Initially, I thought Chay was holding himself back, but now he has eased up a lot. I think it’s all because of Samantha (laughs). I can see a stark change in him ever since he has been in a relationship with Samantha. They say that a man realises his potential only after he turns 30. Maybe that could also be another reason,” he smiled and added, “I have left the decision to them to decide when they want to get married. I have known Samantha for a while now and we became very close during the shoot of Manam. Initially, she used to call me ‘sir’, but now, I’ve convinced her to call me ‘Mama’ (laughs).”

This is not surprising after the adorable Whatsapp chat between the two that went viral. It has been confirmed that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will be tying the knot in October this year, and industry is abuzz that the date is most probably set in the beginning of the week. Rumours also suggest that the two might spend their honeymoon in USA reliving the time from when they shot Ye Maaya Chesave.

