Rarandoi Veduka Chudham box office: Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna declare the film a success

Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, starring Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet Singh, was released last Friday worldwide. The film opened to mixed reactions from the media and fans but it seems to have done a decent business at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in its first weekend. Rarandoi Veduka Chudham had created a lot of hype among the Telugu film fans, who have always appreciated a good family entertainer. The film also reportedly gave its lead actor one of the biggest openings in his career.

The film directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala had raked in Rs 6.9 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office. While the opening day collection of Chaitanya’s Premam was pegged at Rs 5.70 crore, Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo debuted at the box office by collecting Rs 3.90 crore. “#RaRandoiVedukaChuddam collected a grand total of 3.6 share on it’s first day in AP & TS. 2nd day started on a positive note too. HIT FILM,” Vamsi Kaka, a PR in the Telugu film industry, had said in a tweet.

The footfalls for the film reportedly increased on Saturday in the Telugu states. According to IBTimes, the film, produced by Nagarjuna, collected Rs 4.96 crore worldwide on Saturday, taking the gross total of the two-day collection to Rs 11.86 crore. In two days, the film is said to have earned Rs 5.9 crore share for distributors in the Telugu states. The film also said to have held well at the box office on Sunday.

Happy with the box office reception of the film, Nagarjuna and Chaitanya organised a success meet on Sunday where they thanked the fans for the response. Talking at the event, Nagarjuna said that he held the success meet so soon because he was all set to go aboard for a vacation.

Rarandoi Veduka Chudham follows the efforts of Chaitanya’s character to impress the girl, played by Rakul, whom he met at a wedding. The film’s star cast also includes Sampath Raj, Kausalya, Vennela Kishore and Posani Krishna Murali among others.

